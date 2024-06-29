What's The Difference Between Gunpowder Tea And Green Tea?

Whether you're surviving the winter months with a steaming mug or throwing ice into your glass in the summer, tea (in all of its varieties) makes for the perfect year-round drink. Green tea has become one of the most common and popular types due to its lighter taste and lower caffeine content. And while green tea is indeed its own flavor, it comes in many varieties that can be complicated to keep straight at times. Gunpowder tea is one of those variants.

That's right, gunpowder tea is not a totally separate entity, but a type of green tea known for its particular shape — the leaves are rolled into tiny balls — which make it look similar to gunpowder pellets, hence the name. Fear not, it does not taste anything like gunpowder and is totally safe to drink, but its smoky and nutty flavor is very different from that of other green teas. But who said different was a bad thing? Gunpowder tea has many amazing properties that make it a stand out among other green teas, and it just might become your new obsession.