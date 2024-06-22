What Type Of Beer Is Corona Anyway?

While Corona — the iconic clear bottled beer — is available anytime, it's become a signifier of the warmer seasons. Maybe that's because of ad campaigns that feature the golden liquid garnished with a lime, often on a beach somewhere with palm trees in the background, all making it evident that this is a beverage designed to refresh.

This coastal image makes sense given the style of beer into which Corona is categorized: Mexican lager. And although it has this distinctly Southern American association, the characteristics of this beer type aren't far from those of German lagers, with malty sweetness and a lighter body than many other brews.

The popular beer rating website Beeradvocate classifies Corona as an American Adjunct lager (adjunct being a term applied to additions — sometimes included for flavor, others for cost-cutting), which suggests its formula is designed more for mass production. But the bottom line is that Corona is an effervescent, straw-colored sipper that lacks some of the intense bitterness of other beer styles, making it approachable and exceedingly drinkable.