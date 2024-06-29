Throw Some Tofu On The Smoker And Thank Us Later

Whether you're making a tofu stir-fry or tofu "egg" salad, there are a million and one ways to cook this timeless plant-based protein. Among the many ways to prepare tofu, one of the tastiest is smoking it. Although it's celebrated for its adaptability, tofu's natural flavor is relatively mild and often relies on marinades, seasonings, sauces, and other flavorful fixings to develop a more pronounced taste. Smoking tofu infuses it with a smoldering, woodsy essence that gives it a much-needed dimension of flavor and an aroma you can smell and taste in equal parts.

Although smoking is a cooking method commonly reserved for meaty spreads like brisket burnt ends, racks of ribs, and lamb chops, adding tofu to the smorgasbord brings diversity to your backyard barbecue's menu and gives your vegan friends a chance to indulge in the wonders of freshly-smoked proteins. Thanks to its naturally mild flavor, tofu pairs well with other classic barbecue fixings, ensuring that you never have to compromise on or omit your favorite cookout provisions.

Served alongside sweet barbecue sauce, baked beans, and potato salad, smoked tofu is a satiating, satisfying addition to the tapestry of barbecue essentials. Some animal-sourced meat, such as brisket and chuck roast, can take 10 to 20 hours to smoke. Tofu, on the other hand, is well-smoked within two hours, making it an excellent option for smoked protein on the fly.