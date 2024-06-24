This State Has More The Fresh Market Locations Than Any Other

If you happen to reside in the eastern part of the United States, you've likely been through The Fresh Market, a grocery store that offers what it calls an "intimate and personalized shopping experience" to customers who are lucky enough to live near one of its locations. The Fresh Market opened its first store in 1982 in Greensboro, North Carolina. According to the company's website, original owners Ray and Beverly Berry took a trip to Europe and were immediately in awe of the ambiance that the open market style provided for shoppers. The couple decided to model their own grocery store after these markets, trading the typical fluorescent lights and tall steel shelves for calming classical music, quality foods, and good service.

Since then, the store has expanded to 162 locations across the eastern half of the country and has made a name for itself as a relaxing place to shop for specialty goods and fresh groceries. In 2023, The Fresh Market was named the "Best Grocery Store" by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for a third year. While the curated grocery store chain began in North Carolina, it is another southern state that is home to the most Fresh Market locations. Floridians rejoice — 30% of The Fresh Market stores (48 total), are in the state of Florida. The Fresh Market has more locations in the Sunshine State than Whole Foods (30) and Sprouts (35), two major grocery chains that The Fresh Market is often compared to.