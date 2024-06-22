Why Bread-Eating Etiquette Will Always Matter

While many of us start digging into Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay biscuits as soon as they reach the table, etiquette experts point out that there are a number of guidelines to follow when you're at a formal dinner table. This includes the only acceptable way to eat bread: Putting butter on the edge of your plate, then using your fingers to tear off bite-sized pieces of bread. Butter each piece right before eating, and you can avoid making a buttery, crumbly mess. But do such rules really still apply in our 21st-century world?

Daily Meal reached out to Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, an etiquette consultant with the Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport, Louisiana. As the author of "Going Public: Culture, Custom, and Class for Social Success," she's very familiar with not only today's etiquette, but the history of why some practices became rules that continue to persist — and whether or not we should still follow them.

As Tyson explained to Daily Meal, "Yes, etiquette rules still hold true. Practicing good table manners and being able to navigate a meal with class and decorum sets you apart, showing both civility and poise." And while bread might seem like a fairly minor part of a meal, Tyson added, "The art of breaking bread has both biblical as well as different cultural and historical origins." This places it at the center of etiquette rules that have endured across centuries.