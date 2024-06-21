The Air Fryer May Be The Easiest Way To Make A Quesadilla
Air fryers are the quickest and easiest way to heat up food and guarantee crispiness — you just can't get both anywhere else. Microwaves are fast but don't preserve that crunchy texture, and ovens are too much time and hassle when you're in the mood for a quick lunch. Picture this: You're craving a quesadilla but only have a few minutes left in your lunch break. It's time to whip out the air fryer.
In just a few short minutes your cheese is perfectly melted, your ingredients are heated up just right, and your tortilla hasn't become a soggy mess, but a perfectly crisp coverall. Meanwhile, you've had just enough time to assemble your sauces and toppings and you've got a full meal in under 10 minutes. You have little mess to clean up, and all the tedious cooking work was taken care of by the air fryer. If your taste buds aren't convinced yet, see how they feel after the perfect bite of an air fryer quesadilla.
Airfrying your quesadillas like a pro
Air fryer quesadillas are just as easy to set up as they are to cook. Once you've selected your ingredients, prepare your quesadilla to your liking. If adding protein to your cheese blend, note that air fryers can indeed cook raw meat as long as it's not frozen and is prepped ahead of time. You'll want to be sure to double-check your air fryer settings to ensure that the meat will be fully cooked when the food is ready. If you're looking for something simpler though, you can fill your quesadilla with refrigerated, pre-made ingredients like leftover grilled chicken or refried beans that will cook just as easily.
It's best to use smaller tortillas that are just under the size of your air fryer so you are able to lift them in and out without the ingredients spilling. One hack that will help with this is laying a slightly oversized piece of parchment paper on the bottom of the air fryer to rest your quesadilla on that you can lift out at the end all together. You can also use parchment paper to create layers between quesadillas if you're cooking multiple at once, and the paper will be safe to up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit.
What to do while your quesadilla cooks
Not only is air frying convenient because you don't have to monitor the cooking as much, but it also gives you a few minutes of free time to prepare the rest of your meal. Take full advantage of your lunch break and prep some sauces and sides to accompany your quick quesadilla.
An easy guacamole is the perfect side to dip your air fryer quesadilla in, adding a bite of freshness to your warm appetizer. Guacamole is also customizable, and you can add and drop ingredients depending on what you have in your pantry. A word of advice though, even if all you have is mashed avocado, never skimp on the spices like cumin, salt, and pepper.
If you're in the mood for something lighter or crunchier, there are plenty of easy salsa and dip recipes that are perfect for summer. Many of them also use common pantry or fridge ingredients so there's no need for an extra shopping trip. These are also easy to prep in large batches so if you're meal-prepping your air fryer quesadillas ahead of time, you can have your salsa to go along with it.