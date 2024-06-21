The Air Fryer May Be The Easiest Way To Make A Quesadilla

Air fryer quesadillas are just as easy to set up as they are to cook. Once you've selected your ingredients, prepare your quesadilla to your liking. If adding protein to your cheese blend, note that air fryers can indeed cook raw meat as long as it's not frozen and is prepped ahead of time. You'll want to be sure to double-check your air fryer settings to ensure that the meat will be fully cooked when the food is ready. If you're looking for something simpler though, you can fill your quesadilla with refrigerated, pre-made ingredients like leftover grilled chicken or refried beans that will cook just as easily.

It's best to use smaller tortillas that are just under the size of your air fryer so you are able to lift them in and out without the ingredients spilling. One hack that will help with this is laying a slightly oversized piece of parchment paper on the bottom of the air fryer to rest your quesadilla on that you can lift out at the end all together. You can also use parchment paper to create layers between quesadillas if you're cooking multiple at once, and the paper will be safe to up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit.