The Delicious Reason You Should Save Your Apple Cores

If you're planning to make the jelly immediately after using the rest of the apple for another recipe you can dump the scraps straight into a pot for boiling. Otherwise, keep them in a clean, airtight container in the fridge until you are ready to use them. By boiling the scraps you'll release the natural flavor from the cores and peels, so you can strain the juice out once they're cooked.

Another thing that gets strained along with the juice is the natural pectin that is stored in the scraps of your apples. Pectin, which can be bought in stores, is a naturally occurring vegan alternative to gelatin that is perfect for making jelly. To make a fuller jelly, you'll want to add more pectin, water, and sugar back into your juice before boiling it all together to create the final jelly mixture. Most people recommend letting the mixture cool before portioning it into mason jars with a water bath and then letting it sit.

Jellies are very safe to preserve as long as you follow proper canning protocols. Jelly makers are advised to sterilize their mason jars ahead of time, use a two-piece lid that allows for airtight sealing, and place finished jars in a boiling water bath for at least 10 minutes before storing at room temperature. It's also important to remember that you have to move jelly to the fridge once a jar is opened for the first time.