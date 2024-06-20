This Pickled Ingredient Is The Key To Stadium-Style Nacho Cheese Sauce

Even if you're not a fan of spicy food, don't skip out on using jalapeño juice in your nacho cheese sauce. Despite its primary purpose of keeping slices of peppers preserved, it's not actually bringing very much heat to the table when it's used as an ingredient. Instead, pickled jalapeño brine adds acidity to the sauce, which gives it dimension and brightness. You can make perfectly passable nacho cheese sauce without it, of course, but it will come out tasting pretty one-note.

Chefs and experienced home cooks use a similar trick to make food taste better all the time. All it takes is a tablespoon or so of something acidic to balance out the flavors of creamy soups and sauces. Often a squeeze of lemon juice does the trick, or a dash of brine from a jar of olives, but in the case of cheese sauce the peppery, spicy qualities of jalapeño juice work perfectly with the salty, fatty flavors of melted cheese, so it's an ideal ingredient match. Because you're only using a few teaspoons or tablespoons of juice, the heat is diluted by the volume of the sauce so you won't end up with anything overly spicy. If you do want some heat — just throw some pickled jalapeños from the jar on top of your nachos.