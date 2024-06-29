Baking With Canned Pumpkin? Here's How To Take It To A New Level

Pumpkin spice treats are practically ubiquitous come autumn but thanks to the magic of the canning process, you can harness the versatile culinary power of this winter squash any time of year. That's good news if you want to make sure you have pumpkin chocolate bread every morning, and why wouldn't you? But there is a way to elevate your baked goods to a totally new level.

There may be things you didn't know you could make with canned pumpkin but even if you're familiar with the versatility of this ingredient, it turns out that there's often some slept-on flavor potential in that can. By simply cooking down your pumpkin puree, you'll concentrate the flavor of your gourd into an even sweeter and infinitely more flavorful ingredient that will be a game changer to your treats.

Canned pumpkin puree is about 90 percent water, so when you bake with it you bring moisture to your recipes but not much in the way of taste. This easy stovetop method allows you to intensify flavor by eliminating the naturally occurring liquid, while also ridding your puree of some of the less-than-desirable qualities that come with canning like a metal taste. Ultimately, this gives any pumpkin recipe a major upgrade.