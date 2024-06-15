Give Pasta Salad A New Lease On Life By Rethinking Your Dressing

When curating a spread for a backyard barbecue or packaging up items for a picnic, there's a carb classic that almost always makes the cut: Pasta salad. But although pasta may be one of the world's most beloved foods, serve it cold with a vinegar or mayo-based dressing, and you may wind up with a love-it-or-hate-it debate.

Instead of banishing polarizing pasta salad from your cookout menu, maybe all you need is to reevaluate how to prepare it. The pasta part is a no-brainer, but the way you dress it is definitely up for discussion. Consider what you love about your favorite pasta dishes — the ones you typically serve piping hot — and whether that same sauce will work in this scenario. Using this as a filter probably means leaving behind the bottle of vinaigrette.

By sparing your pasta the vinegar-heavy bath so common for this dish, you give it a chance to shine in a totally new and exciting way — one that still feels familiar, and closer to those craveable dishes you already know and love. When paired with a summer picnic, it's hard to imagine a sunnier and more satisfying scene.