Want A Juicer Steak? Try Marinating It In A1 Sauce

There is a meaty difference between BBQ sauce and steak sauce; the latter is typically used to help add moisture, particularly to meats that cook quickly and are likely to dry out. So what makes A1 an A+ marinade? In general, a marinade is typically made with a combination of ingredients, bringing salt, sweetness, acidity, and aromatics to the table. By that standard, A1 is almost a complete marinade all on its own.

A1 contains salt, as well as natural sugars from raisin paste which promote browning. It also has plenty of acidity in the form of tomato purée, orange zest, and vinegar, which is important in the process of denaturing proteins, which plays a role in tenderizing meat. Aromatics show up in allium form, as garlic and onion powder, so all you need to do is add a little olive oil (and you can doctor it up with additional flavors you might enjoy), and you have an almost effortless liquid in which to marinate your meat, helping to juice-ify your steak.

Beyond the functionality, A1 is a powerhouse from the flavor perspective. That sweetness converts to caramelization when cooked, the acidity provides a punchy counterpoint to the unctuous fat inherent to your steak, and the balance of its total ingredient list creates a perfect complement for a little smokiness, whether from a grill, or a high heat cast iron sear.