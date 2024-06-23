Here's What It Means To Order Dry Thai Noodle Soup

Once you've decided what to order, you can watch the magic happen as the chef combines your ingredients into a one-of-a-kind dry Thai noodle dish. Note that all of the ingredients are prepared separately, including the broth so your noodles aren't inherently soupy. This is good to know if you want to try making dry Thai noodles at home: Give love to each ingredient separately and combine them all in your bowl at the last minute — after all, this isn't a crock pot recipe. As for preparing your ingredients ahead of time, you'll want to pre-marinate your meats and, since you won't be using broth, cook the meats as well. This can be accomplished by cooking your meats in boiling water and then setting them aside, which is also how you'll blanch your vegetables to keep them vibrant.

The beauty of Thai noodle soups is that the broth is actually the last ingredient added (that's right, even after the spices and toppings). So, if you've made a batch of noodles at home and half of your party wants the full soup experience, simply add a ladle of broth to your prepared dry bowls and leave the others broth-less. The ingredients can be the same for both, but each person can customize their broth needs. This way, you can enjoy dishes like Thai coconut chicken soup a variety of ways.