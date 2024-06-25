The Age-Old Knuckle Trick For Perfectly Cooked Rice Every Time

Open the pantry in any given home and it's highly likely you'll find a bag of rice sitting somewhere on the shelves. But although rice is so ubiquitous in cooking, it can easily be cooked poorly. It can either have too much water (causing it to be soggy and overcooked), or too little water (leaving it dry and crunchy). And while a bag of rice usually comes with cooking instructions with exact measurements to use, these instructions can still yield unsatisfactory results. But luckily, there's one measuring cup-free trick that's worked for generations.

The knuckle trick is one simple rice trick you'll wish you knew sooner. You simply pour the amount of rice you want to cook into a pot, then add in water until the water level comes just above the rice. Then, place your index finger into the pot, resting the fingertip just on top of the rice. Add more water until the water line reaches your first knuckle, and you're golden! You'll have the perfect amount of water needed to cook your rice.