The History Of Archway Cookies Is A Real Rollercoaster

Archway Cookies began in 1936 in a garage in Battle Creek, Michigan. Harold and Ruth Swanson founded it as Swanson Home Style Cookies, selling oatmeal cookies and donuts. In the 1940s, as World War II caused shortages of ingredients, the couple decided to discontinue donuts and focus instead on just cookies, expanding the cookie line to 15 varieties. Franchises popped up in the late 1940s, and in 1954, the company changed its name to Archway Cookies (to avoid confusion with the Swanson Company of frozen dinner fame). The decades that followed saw great cookie success, even as times and tastes evolved and company ownership changed.

In April of 2008, Archway's director of finance discovered discrepancies in the accounting, according to The New York Times. For the previous six months, Keith Roberts had been reviewing documents and collecting information to assist with the company's first formal audit since 2004. What he was seeing didn't line up with reality — the financial statements were recording more sales than had actually happened. Roberts brought his concerns to leadership but was allegedly dismissed, which eventually led to his decision to resign. However, this discovery of fraudulent accounting would spark a series of investigations and lawsuits and, in October of that year, prompt the bakery's closure and a filing of bankruptcy.