The Huge Barbecue Mistake That Happens To All Of Us

Taking a few minutes to read the full recipe will tell you how long the food needs to cook over the flames. This gives you a chance to prevent running out of fuel. Always keep backup coals close-by, and procure a propane gauge so you'll always know what you've got in the tank. And while running out of fuel mid-barbeque is a mistake to avoid when you're a grilling beginner, there are additional reasons reading your recipe is a smart first step.

You can ensure you'll have all the tools and equipment you'll need. With barbecuing, that may mean tongs or a spatula, but also a grill basket, non-stick spray or foil, or skewers. Likewise for ingredients: Prepare a mise en place so you have everything ready to go when you need it. If you're serving anyone who might have dietary preferences or restrictions, this also gives you a chance to catch them before you're in the thick of cooking, and plan any pivots.

Grills work quickly, which is part of why they're a wonderful way to cook, but you don't want to be caught with food charring on the grates while you're flipping pages or scrolling through a recipe with questions, or scrambling to gather more ingredients. And while reading your recipe in advance is especially important in terms of grilling, this strategy is one that can be applied to all cooking and baking.