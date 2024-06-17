The Absolute Best Beer To Pair With Sauteed Green Beans

The best things about the arrival of summer are the backyard barbecues and all the fresh veg that's in season...and not necessarily in that order. Canned or frozen veggies might be fine, but there's just nothing that compares to fresh — especially when it comes to green beans. The snap and crunch are unparalleled, and there are a number of ways to seriously upgrade your green beans. We're not just talking about sauteeing them to perfection, we're also talking about pairing them with the perfect beer.

We went right to the experts for this one and spoke with expert Felipe Diaz. As the bar manager and sommelier at Zingerman's Roadhouse, he's used to coming up with unique ways for customers to get the most out of their dining experience — and that includes coming up with beer and food pairings in much the same way others might pair wine with food.

He told us, "Sauteed green beans is one of my favorite sides, especially with a little garlic and shallot. The crisp brightness of the green beans with a touch of sweet earthiness from the onions and garlic call for something with a touch of fruit, so I'll reach for a New England style IPA, such as the M43 from Old Nation." What is it about this particular type of beer that makes it pair so well with this delicious side?