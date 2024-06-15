How To Choose The Best Fava Beans At The Store Every Time

Compared to popular choices like black beans and chickpeas, fava beans are somewhat underrated legumes. You can't always find them at the grocery store, as they're only in season in the spring and summer months, but home cooks ought to pick them up when they can. While dried favas are available year around, there's nothing quite like the fresh ones, with their nutty flavor and creamy texture when cooked.

That said, not all of the beans that make it onto store shelves are created equal. If you want the freshest, best-tasting beans for dishes like fava bean hummus or a fava bean and pecorino crostini, there are signs to both look for and avoid. The taste and texture of these beans can vary greatly depending on their maturity at harvest time, and how big they were allowed to grow. Surprisingly, bigger pods aren't better.

There's another benefit to choosing beans with specific characteristics in mind: their shelf life. Buying fresher beans naturally equates to lasting freshness. Stored properly, they'll keep in the fridge for up to two weeks. You can enjoy favas long after you've finished the other produce from your last shopping trip, making them a great investment for future meals.