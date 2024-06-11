The Nutty Addition Your Falafel Is Begging For

Now that you've leveled up your falafel recipe, you'll need to do the same with your servings. As falafel tends to be a drier food, they go great with hummus and yogurt dressings. A creamy lemon hummus or honey tahini dressing will not only fit the flavor profile of your falafel, but draw out more of the sweetness in your pistachios. Oranges famously pair well with pistachios, so why not add a few segments to a pita along with your falafel for a citrusy bite. You can also add some moisture to this dish by replacing a pita with lettuce cups.

You can cook your falafel in a variety of ways. The traditional recipe calls for deep-frying, but you can get a similar crispy effect by making air fryer falafel. They are also easily made in the oven, which makes baked falafel perfect for larger batches.

Falafel store easily, both frozen and in the fridge. Uncooked, you can store your falafel in the fridge for up to a day on a lined baking sheet, making it easy to prep ahead of time when entertaining. However, you can store the balls in the freezer in sealed plastic bags — either uncooked or cooked — and they keep for several months when frozen. Note that the addition of pistachios has no effect on the shelf life of your falafel, so it stores just as well!