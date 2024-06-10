The Fruity French Wine Variety That's One Of Ina Garten's Favorites

Celebrity chef, Ina Garten, frequently enjoys cooking with alcohol. And not just a splash or two — the "Barefoot Contessa" star often loves to incorporate whole bottles of wine into her cooking and serve paired cocktails alongside her meals. Garten even dedicated an episode of her Food Network television show to divulging her liquor store secrets, sharing how she incorporates some of her favorite wines and liqueurs into recipes to unlock unique, rich flavors. And there's one region in France that produces some of her favorite varieties to cook and drink with.

"I particularly like Burgundies, which tend to be fruitier and lighter than Bordeaux," Garten stated in response to a fan's question on her website. The fan was asking for a recommendation for a French wine and Garten advised heading to a good-quality wine store and asking for good Burgundies that meet your budget. If you're unfamiliar with this type of wine, there are a few distinct characteristics that make them stand out.