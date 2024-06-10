Guy Fieri's Favorite Alcohol Is An Italian Classic

If you're tired of the classic liquors like gin, vodka, and whiskey and want to try something new, you might want to take a leaf out of Guy Fieri's book. In an interview with Daily Beast, he revealed that his favorite liquor is the amaro Fernet-Branca.

Amaro is an Italian digestif (or, as the Italians say, a digestivo) that's made using dozens of different herbs. These herbs can vary depending on the brand you pick up, but a few you might find in the mix include saffron, camomile, and myrrh. As such, it has a bitter and earthy flavor with a touch of sweetness. It also has notes of black licorice and root beer. Additionally, you can get Fernet-Branca in a mint flavor if you want something with more of a menthol burn.

If those tasting notes don't tell you that Fernet-Branca isn't for the faint of heart, perhaps the alcohol content will; this drink clocks in at around 39% A.B.V. (although this can vary slightly depending on the brand). Pair that with its almost medicine-like flavor, and you've got a combination that explains why Fernet-Branca is a liquor that takes learning to love.