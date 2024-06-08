The Extra Step You Should Always Take When Scaling Down A Recipe

Whether it's your great-great grandmother's famous pecan pie or a viral pasta dish you saw on TikTok, following recipes is a great way to try out new dishes or learn how to perfect old ones. Knowing how much of each ingredient the recipe calls for is a life-saver when shopping, prepping, and preparing your food. But not all recipes are crafted with you in mind. Although cooking directions are handy and helpful, you can break the rules a little bit when you are cooking for fewer people than the recipe calls for.

When you want to make cookies for only two people but the recipe makes three dozen, you might want to scale down the amount of each ingredient to fit your needs. Learning how to convert a recipe can take a bit of time, concentration, and more math than we are usually willing to do at our kitchen counter. If you try to keep all of that work in your head, you could give yourself a headache. Instead, write out each converted recipe with the scaled-down amount next to each ingredient. Writing down a converted recipe will prevent you from having to redo the work when you want to make the recipe again, but again want to make less of the food than the original recipe calls for.