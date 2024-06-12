Why Julia Child Always Believed In Making Your Own Pasta Dough

Believe it or not, there was a time in American culinary history when we didn't know how to perform a whole lot of techniques that are second nature to home cooks today. When Julia Child's cooking show came along in 1963, the country was feasting on TV dinners and casseroles made with onion soup mix, and they were washing it all down with glasses of Tang. Child changed all that, of course, with her no-nonsense approach to cooking dishes from scratch, especially foods that feel unapproachable like fresh pasta.

In fact, Child believed strongly that it's always best to make your own pasta dough. Homemade pasta might seem intimidating at first, especially when you can buy almost any shape you'd like at the grocery store these days. But no dried pasta will ever be as good as homemade (just ask any Italian), plus, as Child points out, a decent pasta machine pays for itself over time so there's a financial incentive to mastering the art of making fresh pasta.