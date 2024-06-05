The Simple Spoon Hack That Makes Descaling Fish A Breeze

Americans love their seafood. In 2021 alone we ate 20.5 pounds of fish per capita, and demand for seafood is only growing. If you're getting on board with more fish in your diet, it's only a matter of time before you have to address a dreaded task that's unique to fin fish: descaling. Whole fish, or fish with the fins and skin still attached, are often sold with the scales, which is a cheaper way to buy fish, but it's up to you to scrape these protective pieces away before you cook it. Before you spend any money on a special descaling tool, however, there's an easier hack: Grab a teaspoon out of your silverware drawer.

Fish scales are the animal's natural defense against threats like predator bites, parasites, and general wear and tear that comes from swimming around in open water, but they're pretty unpleasant to eat. The good news is that it's really easy to get them all scraped off in just a few minutes, and a regular everyday teaspoon will prevent you from damaging any of the precious meat underneath.