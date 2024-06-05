Why It's Not Really Worth Trying To Make Olive Oil At Home

There are a lot of foods that are better when you make them from scratch — sauces and baked goods and pastas and so many others are just more delicious and more cost-effective when they're made fresh in your kitchen. It's often worth the extra hassle, additional time, and planning to whip up the homemade version. That isn't always the case, though. There are some foods for which (even though it may sound like sacrilege to the most dedicated of the home cooks) the local grocery store is just the superior option. Olive oil is one of them.

Although there are plenty of low-cost options, really good quality olive oil can be expensive, so the impulse to make your own isn't all that surprising. If you have dreams of yourself in bright linen clothes, peacefully pressing olives under the gentle glow of the Tuscan sun, though — you might want to banish that thought. Because without commercial-grade equipment, making olive oil from scratch is difficult, time-consuming, and often doesn't yield that much oil without a lot of olives. So invest in a top olive oil brand instead (and maybe just book yourself a stay at an Italian agriturismo).