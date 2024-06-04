The One Tool That Makes Grilling Brussels Sprouts A Total Breeze

While it's true that grilling season conjures up visions of hot dogs and hamburgers sizzling over an open flame, if you're only cooking meat on your grill you're really missing out. Grilling vegetables can give them all the same charred, toasty elements that make grilled meats delicious, plus the flames can enhance their natural sweetness and flavors. Grilled vegetables also retain more of their natural texture than their steamed counterparts. The problem is, it can be a little frustrating to grill small pieces of vegetables like Brussels sprouts, which can come apart as they cook and fall through the grill grates. With the right tools you can grill almost anything, however, and the best tools for grilling Brussels sprouts are skewers.

Grilling Brussels sprouts on skewers is super easy, and if you like to grill chances are you already have the sticks hanging around in your outdoor kitchen supplies. It does take a little bit of technique, however, to get perfectly grilled sprouts. Most importantly, the sprouts need to be precooked, and you need to leave some space between each one on the sticks. With a little prep, however, you can eat these underrated veggies all summer long.