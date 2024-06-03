The Ancient Origins Of The Iconic Shish Kebab

Shish kebabs present an opportunity for endless combinations of meat and vegetables grilled to perfection. Since they're so easy to throw together and so flexible in choice of ingredients, it's not surprising that they've been around for a long, long time.

Decades? Centuries? Try millennia. Thanks to archaeological evidence uncovered in what's now central China, we know that people have been eating skewered meat for at least 2,000 years. Although it's spread far and wide — starting with the nomadic tribes of Central Asia and reaching all the way through Turkey and into the royal courts of Western Europe — the basic idea has remained pretty much the same.

There's something very poignant about the idea that the next time you fire up the grill and enjoy some kebabs, you're sharing a connection with people who lived thousands of years ago. Neat, right? Let's talk about just how far back the idea of skewered meat and the shish kebab goes.