Bobby Flay's Favorite Late-Night Dinner Is Also A Breakfast Bodega Classic

There's no craving quite like a late-night craving. Whether you're trudging home after a party or up late on a binge-watch of your favorite TV show, the first bite of a delicious and filling late-night snack simply hits the spot. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is certainly not above a late-night dinner craving. "If it's really late night and I've had a cocktail or two, I've been out all night and I'm still hungry, I'll make a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich. The classic New York sandwich," Flay told Allrecipes.

The bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich is almost synonymous with the New York City experience. Many New Yorkers know the experience of popping down to their local bodega for a bacon, egg, and cheese, whether rushing to the subway for work or recovering from a night out. The greasy, savory sandwich is not unique to New York City, but between its citywide accessibility and popularity, New Yorkers have become attached to the BEC, claiming it as their own. But what is it about this humble, everyman kind of sandwich that attracts a celebrity chef like Bobby Flay?