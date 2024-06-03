Why You Need To Be Careful Eating Jelly Beans As A Vegan

Jelly beans are a delightful treat because almost everyone loves candy or needs that occasional hit of sweetness — even vegans. (And they're versatile, too — here are several things you didn't know you could do with jelly beans.) Due to a moral code or dietary restrictions, vegans will avoid eating food if even one of its ingredients is derived from an animal in some way. While obvious choices like chocolate (made with cows' milk) or honey-flavored treats are out, other candies may seem like they're safe for consumption by vegans, and fruit-flavored, mostly sugar jelly beans — on the surface — seem like a reasonable selection.

The ingredients list on a package of jelly beans may suggest that the candy inside is a simple combination of sugar, corn syrup, or both, along with some natural flavors, something to create a rainbow of appetizingly bright colors, a gelling agent to provide that certain bouncy squishiness, and probably a glaze to make the final product shiny and smooth. It's in these ingredients that vegans might run into trouble. Many major brands of jelly beans utilize ingredients that come from animals and insects — excluding certain candy from any list of vegan snack foods.