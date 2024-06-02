The Mysterious Origins Of The Miller High Life Mascot

It's one of the longest-lasting advertising and packaging mascots still in use today, and one of only a few ever attempted by a beer brand. However, details of the origins and inspiration for the Miller High Life "Girl in the Moon" remain shrouded in mystery. For more than a century, the self-proclaimed high-end macro-brew, touting itself as fancy and special by calling itself "The Champagne of Beers," Miller High Life's marketing has centered around an old-fashioned, vintage-looking illustration of a young, beautiful woman sitting atop a crescent moon.

While the exact depiction of the "Girl in the Moon" or the "High Life Girl" has changed and been updated periodically over the decades, the advertising character has remained reliably similar — a woman relaxes on a sliver of moon, dressed in an elaborate costume of a circus performer, proffering to the consumer a glass of bright and bubbly Miller High Life. There's a fascinating psychology behind how such food mascots work, and this one has been quite successful for the Miller Brewing Company. The "Girl in the Moon" is one of the most iconic food mascots of all time, so who inspired the figure, if anyone? And why is she dressed that way, and drinking on the moon? It's all part of beer company legend, and here then is a look into how the Miller High Life mascot was created.