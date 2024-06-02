Give Your Piña Colada An Herbal Upgrade With This Vibrant Liqueur

There are all kinds of creative ways to transform and improve the traditional piña colada, but one of the most exciting involves a boozy elixir not typically associated with the tropics. Green Chartreuse, a sweetly herbaceous French liqueur, is the unexpected yet ideal upgrade to the classic island drink.

Popularized by Erick Castro, longtime bartender at Polite Provisions in San Diego, the bold addition was so unwonted that the resulting beverage couldn't remain unnamed. He called his creation the piña verde, which translates to "green pineapple," while his coworkers humorously nicknamed the drink the "Greenya Colada."

Seeking to give the piña colada an herbal kick, Castro attempted to replace the requisite rum with the herbaceous and almost medicinal gin. After years of extensive testing, he finally got rid of the rum and gin altogether, and to the fairly conventional mix of pineapple juice, cream of coconut, and lime juice, he added a shot of green Chartreuse as the base spirit. The piña verde retains the strong fruit and coconut flavors of the inspiration drink while injecting a complex blend of herbs that complements and cuts the sweetness. "If we're being honest, it's maybe [the] cocktail that I'm most proud of for creating. Mostly due to its simplicity," he told Tim McKirdy of the "Cocktail College" podcast, noting that it has just four ingredients and "does so much with so little."