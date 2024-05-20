A Cheesemonger Explains How To Pair Potato Chips And Cheese Like A Pro

Many a party table features platters of assorted cheeses and bowls of salty potato chips. But, have you ever thought about mindfully pairing the chip flavors and type of cheeses available, and eating them in tandem? While it might sound a bit unconventional, doing so can lead to a beautiful and complementary combination of flavors, heightened further by the varying textures.

Isabella Brosen, the events and education coordinator at Murray's Cheese, spoke with Daily Meal and provided some exclusive insights on pairing chips and cheeses. She emphasizes that the key to creating a great cheese and chip partnership is to be creative. "There's no wrong way to eat these two foods together," she explains, throwing in, "Try using the potato chip as the vessel for the cheese or vice versa! Crumble it up on top or melt the cheese over them." Brosen has specific recommendations on what works best with some of the most popular chip flavors, as well as what to keep in mind when it comes to texture.