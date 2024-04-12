Why Popular Girl Scout Cookie Flavors Get Discontinued

Forget about winter or spring, the time between January and April is Girl Scout cookie season. Since this pastry-peddling tradition began over 100 years ago, over 60 varieties of Girl Scout cookies have been sold. While some of these treats have stood the test of time, others have sadly met their end. From the Raspberry Rallys to the Thanks-A-Lot shortbreads, there are just as many flavors to miss as there are to love.

Now some Girl Scout Cookies seemed doomed from the start (we're talking about you, Cinna-Spins, which were short-lived, health-conscious takes on a cinnamon roll), but the cancellation of other flavors leaves us scratching our heads. Take the famous Scot-Teas, for example, which were shortbread cookies topped with sugar available from 1959 to 1980. Those zesty, powdered-sugar-covered Savannah Smiles were also a beloved choice, but after nine years in the rotation, were abruptly removed from the lineup.

So why do popular Girl Scout cookie flavors like these get discontinued? The answer varies, but the reason is often because the bakers behind the cookie recipes say so. Little Brownies and ABC Bakers are the masterminds behind Girl Scout cookies, and they continue to innovate their recipes as years pass. Sometimes they decide to make a switch to the lineup if the production cost of a cookie is too high, or if the popularity doesn't match the rest of the iconic roster, and there are even more factors at play too.