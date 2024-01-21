The Most Important Tip To Follow For Perfect Sauteed Mushrooms

Sauteed mushrooms are a delicious fungus that ticks a lot of boxes. They're incredibly versatile, with a flavor profile and texture that makes them perfect for soups, sides, and stir-fries. They're just as good with meat as they are in its place — as vegans and vegetarians well know. And yet, a lot of people turn their noses up at mushrooms altogether. Unfortunately, many people are under the impression that mushrooms are mushy and bland. But could that be due to how the fungi have been cooked?

Improperly sauteed mushrooms can certainly come out of the pan dripping, soggy, and even greasy. Which is why it's important to give them room to breathe. That's what this tip is all about. The last thing you want to do when sauteing or pan-frying mushrooms is to crowd the pan with too many all at once. Doing so will result in the lackluster, slimy, mushrooms that many people complain about.