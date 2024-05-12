Stop Cooking Strawberries And Do This To Preserve Their Sweet Essence

Strawberries are one the most saccharine, sugary-sweet fruits of them all, right? The reason for that is more complicated than you might think. Although we perceive them as sweet, strawberries contain significantly less sugar than other fruits like blueberries and apples and it's actually their aroma that's responsible for their dulcet nature. This tasty fragrance is brought to you by a series of volatile compounds — tiny molecules that evaporate easily into the air, carrying the delicious scent of ripe strawberries, particualarly when it's warm. However, volatile compounds are sensitive to extreme heat. When strawberries are cooked, these compounds evaporate, and the fruit loses its vibrant flavor and smell. You might find yourself cooking strawberries for jams, sauces, and compotes, but you're better off macerating them to preserve their sweet flavor and aroma.

Macerating strawberries is a simple technique similar to marinating meat, where the fruit is submerged in a substance to draw out moisture and soften its texture. Typically, strawberries, and any other fruit for that matter, are dusted with sugar to extract their natural juices. Over time, macerated strawberries develop a soft, jammy texture that, unlike cooking, maintains their bold flavor and fragrance. But just how long should you macerate fruit? The longer they sit, the softer they'll become, but a good rule of thumb is at least 30 minutes. However, you can leave them overnight to maximize juiciness.