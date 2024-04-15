Perfect Pickled Peppers Take Way Less Time Than You'd Think

If you love the briny taste of pickled peppers, but loathe the long canning process that comes with DIY preserved foods, try quick pickling them instead. With mere minutes of active work and a few hours of waiting, you can make perfect pickled peppers that will pack a punch in salads, salsas, sandwiches, pizza, and plenty more dishes.

Pickling typically involves soaking ingredients in a brine of salt, sugar, and an acid — usually vinegar, but you can also use citrus like lemon juice for a milder flavor. It's also common to add herbs, spices, and aromatics like garlic and onions. While quick and traditional pickling use the same ingredients for the brine, quick pickling leaves out the process of sterilizing and sealing the jars with heat. This step is a must for pickles that last for months, even at room temperature, but if you want a smaller amount of pickled peppers that you plan to eat fairly soon, quick pickling is the much easier way to go.

To try it, just load up a jar with peppers, pour in the hot brine, let it cool, and refrigerate for up to eight hours, allowing them to soak up the solution. You can eat them as soon as they cool, but they won't have the fullest flavor quite yet. Quick pickled veggies must be refrigerated, and only last a couple of weeks or months, depending on the recipe.