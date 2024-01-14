Pepperoncinis Are The Slept-On Ingredient For More Robust Chili

Pepperoncinis can add a tangy crunch to pizza, sandwiches, wraps, pasta, and Mediterranean salads. But have you ever tried them in your chili? While jalapeño peppers often crank up a chili's heat, pepperoncinis are mild peppers that can boost the flavor of bland chili without making your eyes water. Pickled pepperoncinis, in particular, are perfect for adding a flavor that pairs well with chili's spices.

To incorporate pepperoncinis into your own recipe, slice up one or two fresh peppers and toss them in the pot while it cooks so that the chili is infused with the peppery flavor. If you want, you can garnish your bowl with a few extra pieces to add some crunch to each spoonful of chili.

If you really want a boost of savory flavor, incorporate some jarred pickled pepperoncinis from the grocery store. Alternatively, you can make your own pickled pepperoncinis by soaking the peppers in a brine consisting of mainly vinegar, sugar, water, and salt. In addition to the peppers, add some of the briny liquid from the jar to your chili for extra tangy flavor.