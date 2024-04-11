How To Store Watercress To Keep It Fresher For Longer
Watercress, whether raw or cooked, can add color and flavor to salads, soups, meat dishes, and sandwiches. Use it in fried rice or pasta dishes for a peppery kick, or blend it into smoothies to boost your vitamin C intake. A word of caution, though: This leafy green lasts only four to six days in the refrigerator, which leaves you little time to use it up.
Generally, it's recommended to store watercress in the fridge. But to keep it at its freshest and to make it last as long as possible, place it in a bowl or food container with its stems in water. If you have little space in the fridge, wrap the stems in a wet cloth or paper towel. This will ensure it has enough moisture and prevent its leaves from drying out. Just note that keeping watercress fresh and crisp helps preserve its flavor, though it doesn't necessarily extend its shelf life. However, in some cases, you may be able to store it this way for up to a week.
Keep the stems in water for lasting freshness
Watercress is often handled similarly to a soft herb, so it's best to store it with added moisture. "In general, think of soft herbs more like cut flowers," organic gardener Allison Vallin Kostovick told CNET. "They'll be much happier stored vertically in a jar with a little water." With this method, you'll keep the watercress hydrated and slow down wilting. You should also cover the leaves with a plastic bag, but leave it open to allow some airflow. This extra step will retain moisture and prevent the leaves from turning brown.
Next, store your watercress in the crisper drawer for a week or so. If you plan to use it in salads or other no-cook dishes, consume it within two or three days when its freshness is at its peak. Kostovick also recommends changing the water every other day. Just don't leave the watercress on the counter, even if you intend to use it the next day. This can cause the leaves to lose their crispness and become limp within hours. They may also turn yellowish or brownish, rendering them unusable.
Freeze watercress to use it later in cooked meals
Bought too much watercress? Then try to use it up quickly while it's still fresh. For a taste of Italian cuisine, try this pearl barley risotto with watercress, asparagus, and pecorino. Alternatively, blend watercress with garlic, Parmesan, and olive oil to make pesto. This herb also goes well in stews, quiches, or sautéed dishes, adding a pop of color and extra nutrition. You can mix it with eggs, cheese, mushrooms, and fresh or dried herbs and then bake the whole thing for a hearty frittata.
Another option is to use it as a substitute for spinach, kale, or arugula in soups, smoothies, or green juices. You can also stir-fry it with garlic, ginger, spices, and monosodium glutamate (MSG) for an umami kick in an Asian side dish. Apart from that, watercress goes well with a variety of foods, from nuts and grains to seafood. So, if you cook rice, quinoa, or potatoes, add watercress to the mix to enhance its flavor and visual appeal.