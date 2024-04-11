How To Store Watercress To Keep It Fresher For Longer

Watercress, whether raw or cooked, can add color and flavor to salads, soups, meat dishes, and sandwiches. Use it in fried rice or pasta dishes for a peppery kick, or blend it into smoothies to boost your vitamin C intake. A word of caution, though: This leafy green lasts only four to six days in the refrigerator, which leaves you little time to use it up.

Generally, it's recommended to store watercress in the fridge. But to keep it at its freshest and to make it last as long as possible, place it in a bowl or food container with its stems in water. If you have little space in the fridge, wrap the stems in a wet cloth or paper towel. This will ensure it has enough moisture and prevent its leaves from drying out. Just note that keeping watercress fresh and crisp helps preserve its flavor, though it doesn't necessarily extend its shelf life. However, in some cases, you may be able to store it this way for up to a week.