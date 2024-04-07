The Mistake You're Making When Boosting A Dish With Paprika

The paprika commonly found in American grocery stores is fairly mild and sweet. This "domestic" paprika is a super versatile ingredient, whether included in a glaze for chicken wings, a seasoning for homemade cheese crackers, or even infused into chocolate-based treats. It also brings that signature brilliant orange-red color to a dish and even can help emulsify flavorful vinaigrettes.

And while you can stick to a milder option, some versions of this spice contain enough capsaicin to send you in search of a glass of water. Although the variety marked "Hungarian Paprika" in the U.S. tends to be mild and sweet, there are eight different flavor profiles of paprika in Hungary and certain Hungarian varieties rival a jalapeño in their heat factor.

Spanish paprika (also known as pimentón) comes in three heat levels (sweet, bittersweet, or hot), and has a rich, smoky flavor. That's because the process by which this paprika is made requires that the pepper first be dried and smoked over a fire. From there, these peppers are ground into the powder that finds its way into many culinary applications in the region's cuisine, from paella and chorizo to patatas bravas and romesco sauce.