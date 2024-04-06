How To Store Grapes To Keep Them Fresh For Longer

Food waste is a huge problem in America, with an estimated 30-40% of the country's food supply getting wasted each year. While a lot of this is due to factors like transportation, insect infiltration, or rejection of "ugly" produce, a good portion of it is food simply going bad in refrigerators. But there are tricks you might not be aware of to avoid this and keep food edible for longer, particularly with something like grapes.

There are a bunch of tips to keep grapes fresh for longer, and some are more obvious than others. You probably already understand you should be refrigerating them, but there are others too, such as using the right container (not an airtight one), making sure they get proper air circulation, and washing them only when you're about to eat them. You can even freeze them if you want — grapes take to it surprisingly well, and you don't even need to thaw them before you take the express train to Grapetown.