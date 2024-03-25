Turn That Brie Rind Into Crunchy Chips With Nothing But Your Oven

If meat is for muscle-repairing protein, bread is for energizing carbohydrates, and fruit is for revitalizing antioxidants, then cheese is for euphoria-inducing bliss. Although cheese is more than just a decadent luxury and offers plenty of nutritional value, it's also one of life's greatest pleasures (we stand in solidarity with you, lactose intolerant community). Whether you're a Parmesan princess or a king of cotija, all cheese is worth enjoying. However, one of the ooiest, gooiest, and most unique cheeses of them all is brie. But it's not just the smooth, melt-in-your-mouth center of brie that you can bake and eat: You can also bake the rind to transform it into crunchy, cheesy chips.

The edible brie rind develops over time after a (totally safe to consume and nutritious) mold is infused into the creamy cheese. The bloomy rind is cared for and nurtured until it eventually develops the pearly white color and semi-firm texture characteristic of brie. Marked by an umami-forward flavor profile accented by buttery, nutty undertones, brie rind is scrumptious as it is. But when baked in the oven, that sophisticated, crave-curbing tapestry of flavors intensifies. Not only do brie chips come packed with flavor, but they'll also develop an ultra-crispy texture for a satisfying crunch and a one-of-a-kind mouthfeel. Long story short: Brie rind chips are delicious.