The first step in using flaky sea salt to enhance the flavor of your PB&J is choosing the right peanut butter: creamy or crunchy. The creamy variety tends to be sweeter, and will be enhanced by the sea salt. However, with the crunchier variation, there's a risk of the sea salt overwhelming the already savory condiment. If you're uncertain about which brand to choose, Daily Meal provides an ultimate ranking of peanut butters to help you select the best option for your needs.

Equally important is selecting your jam wisely — your jam should have enough flavor to be used lightly, such as raspberry or mixed berry jam, as you want your fruit to complement your peanut butter without overpowering it. Then, toast one side of your bread slices and spread your toppings on those heated sides. This adds texture, prevents pesky jam leaks, and keeps your bread from getting soggy.

When you're ready to add your peanut butter, it's crucial to spread it on both slices of bread, with a layer of jelly in the middle, to keep the moisture from your jam from having direct contact with the bread, which can also create mushiness. Then, simply sprinkle some flaky sea salt (about 1/8 teaspoon or more to taste) on one of the slices before closing your sandwich. The sea salt will enhance the flavor of the peanut butter and balance out the sweetness of the jelly, delivering a gourmet-tasting variation on a classic sammie.