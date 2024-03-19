Swap Out Green Beans For Asparagus To Upgrade Your Casserole

At holidays and family get-togethers, green bean casserole is a classic side dish often on the table. It's creamy and savory, and thanks to the often-present crispy fried onions on top, satisfyingly crunchy. Plus, it's fairly easy to put together, calling for only a few readily available ingredients.

Now, while green bean casserole is a delicious side, and maybe even a tradition, if you want to kick things up a notch, try swapping in asparagus as the star vegetable. Like the green bean version, you'll get a rich, creamy dish complemented by a crunchy topping. However, the asparagus adds nutty, earthy flavors to your dish, and when using it fresh and in season, it brings springtime vibes.

You can make this dish as decadent as you like by whipping up the sauce from scratch. Or, save yourself some time and use canned soup as a shortcut. Either way, you'll get a delicious twist on a classic side.