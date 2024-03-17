The Sauce Tip That Will Save Your Lasagna From Falling Apart

It's a familiar scenario to many of us: You spend over an hour piecing together what looks like the perfect lasagna, only to have it come out of the oven as a soupy mess. Sure, it might taste decent, but after cooking and layering all those ingredients, who would be happy with a mishmash of noodles, sauce, and meat that's more suited for a bowl and spoon than a plate and fork? Don't leave success up to chance — paying more attention to a certain part of your lasagna can reduce sogginess by quite a lot.

An unfortunate soupy texture in lasagna is caused by excess moisture in the ingredients. Thoroughly draining the ricotta cheese you'd use in a classic lasagna recipe or squeezing the cooked spinach you might add to a vegetarian version can definitely help. The biggest offender, though, is watery, thin pasta sauce. A helpful technique can prevent this pitfall from sabotaging your lasagna: Reduce your sauce to thicken it before pouring it into the casserole.

A thin sauce runs right off of cooked lasagna noodles, causing all the layers to slide off of each other, as well. A thick sauce, meanwhile, almost acts like a glue that holds the layers together, resulting in a dish that slices into neat squares. Once you learn how to thicken your favorite sauce recipe, making effortless lasagna for your next dinner party will seem way more doable.