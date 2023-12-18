Ina Garten's Tip For Lasagna Noodles Is A Total Time-Saver

If you plan to boil your noodles as you make your lasagna, be prepared to get stuck standing over your boiling pot of noodles for 10 minutes – time that you could spend prepping your other ingredients. Why? Boiling noodles requires stirring them so that they separate from each other and each noodle gets cooked thoroughly, as well as ensuring a soft texture that will still deliver some bite. Of course, you could stir the noodles periodically. However, that still means you'll keep returning to the boiling pot over and over again when you could focus your attention on another part of your recipe and make your lasagna quicker. This is why you should soak your noodles instead.

Soaking lasagna noodles takes much less effort. Simply load up your baking dish with your lasagna noodles and shower them with hot water from your faucet, and you're done! Then, set the noodles aside as they soak while you prepare the other ingredients until you're ready to layer your lasagna. Social media even agrees that soaking lasagna noodles is the best cooking procedure.