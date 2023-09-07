15 Ingredients You Never Thought To Put In Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast burritos — which often combine eggs, potatoes, some type of meat, and cheese — are classic and satisfying meals that you can customize to fit your preferences. Some folks stick to eggs, hash browns, and bacon, while others pack their burritos with multiple kinds of meat, vegetables, and sauce. But there are even more types of food that you can add to your breakfast burrito recipe.
Many of the ingredients we've rounded up below are everyday foods you likely enjoy in different settings, but just never associate them with a breakfast burrito. These options also require little to no preparation, which makes it easy to incorporate them into your morning routine or prepare them the night before. Whether you're looking for variation in texture, or want something that further develops the already delicious flavor of the burrito, there's no doubt that one of these unexpected ingredients will catch your eye.
1. Salami
Salami is the perfect accompaniment to eggs and cheese because it's spicy yet salty. Its compatibility with these ingredients means you ought to try putting salami in a breakfast burrito. Let's not act like every salami tastes the same, though. There are over 100 varieties of Italian salami, each with unique flavors and textures. It's up to you to choose a type that you enjoy. However, the most common kinds are Genoa, pepperoni, and Calabrese.
Rather than trying to couple salami with a standard breakfast meat, you can use it as the primary meat, allowing its flavor to shine. Chop it into strips or small pieces to scatter it throughout and make it more comfortable to chew. To heat it, add some butter to a pan and allow it to melt before you throw in the salami and lightly brown it.
This ingredient allows you to get creative. For example, make an Italian-style breakfast burrito with eggs, mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, and more. Another option is to make a more straightforward wrap with eggs, potatoes, salami, and cheddar.
2. Nutritional yeast
Since this ingredient has the term "yeast" in it, it might scare some folks away who don't know what exactly nutritional yeast is and how you should use it. However, this flaky and savory product is nothing to be scared of.
This is a form of deactivated yeast. It doesn't require any special prep to consume it and can be eaten straight from the package. When sprinkled on food, nutritional yeast gives dishes a pleasant, cheese-like taste, which is why it's a fantastic choice for breakfast burritos. This product helps you flavor all sorts of foods, but it's especially tasty with onions, bell peppers, and other veggies. It's naturally vegan and gluten-free, appealing to those with special diets.
If you make a vegetarian breakfast burrito with eggs and assorted veggies, nutritional yeast gives a unique umami flavor that can be hard to come by with meat-free foods. But hey, if you're someone who likes to pack their breakfast burrito with ground beef, eggs, and cheese, the nutritional yeast simply boosts all of those flavors, so it's a win either way. This is also suitable for burritos you build for meal preparation since it heats well.
3. Crab
The naturally salty taste of crab is a good match for a breakfast burrito with eggs in it. Undoubtedly, just as with any seafood, it's best when you use fresh crab. Nevertheless, if it's not accessible for you, taking advantage of frozen or canned products is not a bad idea.
As for the type, lump or special crab meat is suitable in flavor and texture. Claw meat is also an option, but its taste is more intense and might distract you from enjoying the other ingredients in the burrito.
Before you include it in your breakfast, break it apart more to create shreds and lightly sauté it, which omits any excess moisture. For the best results, replace the crab with typical breakfast meat and have a simple filling with crab, eggs, vegetables, cheese, and fresh herbs.
This ingredient is beneficial for a light breakfast that's also high in protein. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, with just 3.5 ounces of fresh lump crab meat, you will receive an astounding 24 grams of protein.
4. Chili
Whether you have extra cans of chili in your pantry or leftover homemade chili from last night, this is a fantastic addition to your breakfast burritos. First, it gives the burrito a fiery kick, since the dish often has spices such as cumin, chili powder, smoked paprika, and chipotle. In traditional chili, red chili peppers help give it that distinct flavor. But another benefit of using this ingredient is that the chili already has meat. So, it can save you time since you don't need to worry about cooking breakfast sausage or bacon.
If the chili contains beans, it provides the burrito with a tender yet creamy texture that works well with potatoes, eggs, and cheese. Not to mention, you get a protein boost from the beans too. Lastly, this ingredient guarantees the filling isn't dry, since it's plenty saucy. To prevent the eggs from getting mushy, just take caution in how you assemble the burrito. If you place the eggs first and then create a barrier with potatoes and cheese before placing the chili on, you won't have any issues.
5. Onion jam
The flavor of onion jam is far more impressive than the flavor of chopped onions. In a breakfast burrito, this sticky condiment can harmonize with chorizo or other breakfast sausages, due to its sweet and savory qualities. However, it's also delicious in vegan breakfast burritos that use scrambled tofu, avocado, and beans. Slather it onto the tortilla before you stack the other ingredients, and you'll taste the onion jam in every bite.
There are a few different ways to make this condiment. Most of the time, you caramelize the onions, which brings out their sweetness and richness. Other common ingredients for the jam include red wine vinegar, black pepper, sugar, fresh herbs, and olive oil. You can even branch out and make bacon onion jam, which, as you can guess, elevates breakfast wraps instantly. It's also possible to find onion jam in small glass jars at the store, but they tend to be on the pricey side, and they aren't as fresh as homemade onion jam.
6. Asparagus
Asparagus isn't usually the first vegetable that comes to mind for breakfast burritos, but it deserves a spot. This ingredient has the perfect amount of earthiness, and its bitterness and sweetness balance perfectly. People often use it in hearty dinners with potatoes, cheese, or bacon. Other times, people use it in breakfasts like eggs benedict.
The only tricky thing about using asparagus in your breakfast burritos is that it's easy to mess up when you cook it, which leads to it being stringy or mushy. There are probably many mistakes you're making with asparagus without even realizing it. So, if you decide to be experimental and use it in your morning meal, peel the tough parts, remove the stalks, and blanch it before you cook it on high heat. Otherwise, you end up with a not-so-glorious mouthfeel. Lastly, it's not ideal to have whole asparagus stalks in your burrito. Chop it into smaller bits to make it safer and easier to consume.
7. Seven-layer dip
Whether you have a homemade or a store-bought seven-layer bean dip, you can use it as the base in your breakfast burrito. This type of dip is loaded with so many elements that you only need to add eggs and meat to complete the burrito. Specifically, the dip typically has layers of refried beans, guacamole, shredded cheese, sour cream, salsa (or simply diced tomatoes), olives, and green onions.
Naturally, there are many variations, so not every recipe is identical, and some include cream cheese, lettuce, or other ingredients. Assuming you already have the dip, this option helps you create a loaded burrito with minimal effort.
The only disadvantage is that you must enjoy the burrito immediately since it has many perishable ingredients that don't reheat well. Also, most of the ingredients in the burrito are cold, aside from other food you add to it, and for people who want a steaming hot breakfast, it might not be their cup of tea.
8. Brie
Build a sophisticated breakfast burrito when you use brie cheese in the filling. Brie doesn't necessarily complement every type of meat, so it is best to combine it with chorizo, steak, or beef. For plant-based burritos, try combining it with umami mushrooms and fresh herbs, which both enhance the best properties in the cheese. When you heat this kind of cheese, it turns super creamy, thanks to the high moisture content.
If you are familiar with brie, you know how soft it is at room temperature, so it's not surprising how easily it melts under heat. When you cut the brie for the burritos, it's easiest to use a cheese knife with holes that prevent the brie from sticking. If you don't want the rind included, remove it and carefully use the knife to create thin slices or small cubes that make it easier to melt. To make it easy, mix the cheese right into the eggs when you cook them.
9. Pesto
Before you shoot down the idea of using pesto, hear us out. This bright and earthy condiment complements eggs, even though you might associate it with other foods. In fact, in 2022, there was a viral pesto eggs TikTok trend, in which people cooked their eggs with a spoonful of pesto. Usually, the eggs are fried, so you can see the gorgeous distinctions between the green pesto, egg whites, and golden yolks.
When you use pesto in a breakfast burrito, take this route or simply smear some pesto on the tortilla before you assemble it. Aside from the eggs, its flavor is a heavenly match when you combine it with chopped tomatoes and spinach. You can also create a Caprese-style breakfast burrito with eggs, fresh basil, tomatoes, mozzarella, and pesto. It's quite convenient since you can pick up a jar from your local grocery store. However, it pays to make your own pesto, since it only calls for a handful of ingredients, and tastes bolder and fresher.
10. Okra
Okra has a mild taste with grassy undertones, making it an excellent accompaniment for dishes with bacon or ham. Other ingredients to pair with it include eggs, tomatoes, peppers, and onions. Even though you can purchase fresh okra year-round in some areas, it is much easier to find in the summertime. Luckily, if it's not with the fresh produce, you might be able to find it in the frozen section.
If you choose to include this fresh vegetable in your morning meal, learning the okra cutting trick that eliminates sliminess is important. After all, its gooey texture is why some people stay away from it. Yet, it doesn't have to be all slimy. It can be primarily firm or crunchy with the correct handling. When you prepare it, leave the cap intact, while cutting long strips rather than making coins. Then, rotate it and slice more until it's time to chop off the cap. From there, you can fry or sauté the vegetable with quick, high heat to get the best texture possible.
11. Sweet potatoes
Swap your typical russet potatoes or hash browns for sweet potato cubes. You might not initially think this is a good option, because of its naturally sweet taste, but that's why it works so well with ingredients like bacon or maple sausage. You can roast the sweet potatoes in the oven to slightly caramelize them before you use them. It's also possible to get the same effect when you air fry them, but steaming them doesn't give you that same deep flavor and color.
If you don't know the difference between sweet potatoes and yams, it's completely understandable because some markets tag sweet potatoes as yams, making it quite confusing. But, when you look at their properties, there is quite a noticeable difference. Yams are dryer and have rougher skin, plus their interior is light. Meanwhile, the sweet potatoes you likely recognize have a copper exterior with an orangish flesh. Typically, those are a variety known as Beauregard potatoes. Ultimately, the honeyed taste and vibrant color of sweet potatoes are just what you need to make an eye-catching breakfast burrito.
12. Red cabbage
Give the burrito a crispy texture that offsets the soft eggs when you add shredded red cabbage. Combine it with cheese, pork, and onions for the ultimate way to start your day, or experiment by pairing it with other vegetables in your burrito. This versatile ingredient also has a vivid appearance, perfect for brightening the dish and adding nutritional value.
For instance, red cabbage, sometimes called purple cabbage, can positively impact bone, heart, and digestive health, according to WebMD. Specifically, it has high amounts of vitamins C and K and fiber. Although you can cook the cabbage, using it raw guarantees a firm texture and peppery taste. Just make sure to slice it into very thin strips, because its mouthfeel can be rubbery when the pieces are too large. Another option is pickled red cabbage, which is still crispy, but has a tangier flavor due to the vinegar and spices.
13. Parmesan
Parmesan cheese, which manufacturers make with cow's milk, is an easy addition to breakfast wraps since it requires no special preparation. It also works well with burritos you plan to assemble and freeze for later. Whether your burrito has tons of veggies or mostly eggs and cheese, this ingredient harmonizes with the components to create a complex flavor. This is why people often use it in classic quiche recipes with bacon or spinach. Depending on the type you get, the cheese can vary in flavor and texture. Some are nutty, while others are sharper or richer.
For instance, Kraft grated parmesan has a lighter flavor than shredded parmesan, that's been aged longer. But don't worry, even if your parmesan isn't considered fine quality, it's usually aged at least 10 months and still has flavor. If you want your cheese to melt in the burrito, it's better to use the shredded kind since it has more moisture and, therefore, it softens easier. You can also use shaved parmesan, which consists of larger flakes that you can chew.
14. Poblano peppers
It's not uncommon for folks to place colorful bell peppers in their breakfast burritos, but poblanos deserve appreciation, too. If you want your morning meal to have a deeper flavor, consider replacing the bell peppers with poblanos or simply using them as an extra addition. These peppers have earthy and fruity notes. They're mildly spicy and have a pleasant smokiness when you cook them. Their heat level isn't overwhelming, which is good because they don't overpower the other ingredients in the burrito. And yes, poblanos are ideal for make-ahead breakfast wraps, too.
To use them, rinse and chop them into cubes or slices before you roast them on a grill or in the oven. Alternatively, keep them whole and blacken the pepper's skin using an open flame on the stovetop. Use tongs or another tool to prevent burning yourself, and wait until the vegetable is nearly fork-tender and the skin is cracking. Once they're safe to handle, you can slice them and place them in the burrito.
15. Quinoa
The chewy yet tender consistency of quinoa brings the perfect balance to a breakfast burrito. Quinoa is a highly adaptable grain since you can combine it with virtually any meat or vegetable. It has a natural, earthy taste, contains significant amounts of fiber, and is considered a complete protein. The only downside to this ingredient is that it's not something you can sprinkle in; you need to prepare it first. It takes 10 to 20 minutes to sufficiently cook the grain, depending on the type you have.
However, you can always cook it the night before and have it ready for the morning. You also have the option of purchasing par-cooked quinoa from the grocery store if you want a quicker fix. Try making a quinoa breakfast burrito with components such as cilantro, diced tomatoes, red onions, avocado, and scrambled eggs for a satisfying meal that you can take on the go.