15 Ingredients You Never Thought To Put In Breakfast Burritos

Salami is the perfect accompaniment to eggs and cheese because it's spicy yet salty. Its compatibility with these ingredients means you ought to try putting salami in a breakfast burrito. Let's not act like every salami tastes the same, though. There are over 100 varieties of Italian salami, each with unique flavors and textures. It's up to you to choose a type that you enjoy. However, the most common kinds are Genoa, pepperoni, and Calabrese.

Rather than trying to couple salami with a standard breakfast meat, you can use it as the primary meat, allowing its flavor to shine. Chop it into strips or small pieces to scatter it throughout and make it more comfortable to chew. To heat it, add some butter to a pan and allow it to melt before you throw in the salami and lightly brown it.

This ingredient allows you to get creative. For example, make an Italian-style breakfast burrito with eggs, mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, and more. Another option is to make a more straightforward wrap with eggs, potatoes, salami, and cheddar.