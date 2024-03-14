The Step You Never Want To Skip When Making Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi fried rice is one of the best ways to use kimchi – a satisfying, deeply flavorful, filling meal that comes together with just a few ingredient. Whether homemade or store-bought, the kimchi is the star here in all its funky glory, but another huge chunk of the appeal is the gratifying crunch of the crispy rice. To avoid winding up with a soggy dish, you'll have to give a little TLC to your kimchi first.

To avoid a wet final result, don't skip out on squeezing the juice out of your kimchi. That spicy, tart fermented liquid is what gives kimchi its unmistakable mashup of umami, salty, sweet, and funky flavors. Add the pickles to your fried rice straight out of the jar, though, and the excess of liquid will turn your dish to mush.

This isn't to say you should discard that precious pickling liquid — you'll need it to keep the leftover kimchi in the jar fresh for later, and the juice itself can be used in meat marinades, sauces, dressings, and more. Wring out your kimchi over a bowl, so the excess juice can go back into the container. Once your kimchi is dry, you'll also be able to give it a nice browning in the pan, which is harder to achieve with wet ingredients. Caramelizing the kimchi imparts another layer of sweet, crispy goodness that'll level up your bowl of fried rice.