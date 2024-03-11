It's A Big Mistake To Leave Your Bread Dough Uncovered At Any Point

When it comes to getting bread right, every step matters. It matters how much you mix the ingredients and what order you mix them in, and it matters how long you knead the dough and how exactly you do it. Breadmaking isn't hard, per se, but it does require precision — even during the steps where you aren't actively doing anything. Although proofing is just setting aside the dough to rise before baking, how you proof bread can greatly affect your final loaf.

One of the most important proofing conditions to consider when making bread at home is that too much air exposure can end up ruining your loaf. Typically, bread dough is set aside to rise twice. The first rise is generally called "bulk fermentation" and takes place after all the ingredients have been mixed and the dough has been kneaded. The second rise is called "proofing" and takes place after much of the dough's air has been lost during shaping. The bread dough should not be left uncovered during either of these rising stages (often interchangeably called proofing). If the dough has had too much air exposure, this could be a reason your bread isn't rising, and your final loaf can end up dry.