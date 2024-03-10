Swap Out Ketchup For Tomato Jam For An Unbeatable Meatloaf Glaze

Meatloaf is a dish that belongs in a Venn diagram — a crossover of classic and contested. Meatloaf finds its way into the list of comfort foods and even favorites for some, while others hear the word and imagine a dry, crumbly experience for which the lasting impression is anything but pleasant.

But when meatloaf gets proper love and respect and is prepared in a way that highlights its best qualities, it has the potential to be transcendent. Not to mention versatile and economical (as an especially budget-friendly way to feed a family, it became popular during the Great Depression and the 1940s). But that doesn't mean it has to be bland. Part of the fun of making meatloaf is customizing it to your taste. Ketchup glaze has long been an element of the meatloaf formula, as it helps to impart tang and moisture to the exterior. But if you want a new twist on your tomatoey glaze, try swapping it out for punchy tomato jam.