Leftover Meatloaf Makes An Unexpectedly Delicious Breakfast

Meatloaf is a modern classic which, no matter how often it is maligned, passed over in favor of other meat dishes for being considered too dry or just outdated, seems to always survive. What gives this preparation its staying power? It could be nostalgia for so many who grew up with meatloaf on the family dinner table. It could be the kitsch factor — now occasionally served with ketchup and a side of irony. Or, it could be that it's actually delicious when made well, with thought and care.

Another explanation? Meatloaf's seemingly endless adaptability. This is a dish that inspires a thousand iterations. It can be spun to suit just about any craving and flavor profile and served in its classic form or transformed into so many other totally new innovations.

And while this is a dish typically found on the dinner table, you won't want to sleep through breakfast when you hear how to turn meatloaf into your favorite new morning meal. If you need a starting point for daybreak inspiration, try making a skillet hash or quiche with last night's 'loaf.