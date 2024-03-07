It's Time To Upgrade Your Roasted Broccoli With A Pinch Of Sugar

By this point, it's no longer necessary to extol the virtues of eating your veggies. It's common knowledge that fresh produce is packed with important nutrients and that the best-case scenario is that they find their way into multiple meals every day. Fortunately, whether by evolutionary design or sheer luck, vegetables are also very delicious — especially when roasted and caramelized to perfection.

Broccoli in particular, with its crisp florets and tender stems, can convert even the staunchest green food skeptics into believers. And to take your roasted broccoli to a new level, all you need is a simple pinch of sugar. It may seem counterintuitive to add an ingredient proven to have some less than beneficial health impacts to a nutritional powerhouse like broccoli, or that you would want a sweet element in an otherwise savory meal. But, although there are natural sugars inherent in most vegetables, a small amount helps facilitate browning and caramelization, which translates to a big flavor and that perfect texture from stem to stalk.